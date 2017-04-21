U.S.
Search
Sign In
FranceDon't Dismiss Marine Le Pen's Chances at Winning the French Election
French Presidential Candidate Marine Le Pen Holds A Rally Meeting In Marseille
AviationUnited Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz Won't Be Promoted to Chairman After All
DC: Airline Industry CEO's Speak At Chamber Of Commerce
TelevisionThis Is the Most Tweeted-About Show of 2017 So Far
Minnette and Langford play theater co-workers whose time runs short
White HousePresident Trump: There's 'No Particular Rush' to Pass Health Care Bill
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-MNUCHIN
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 officers search the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada after an employee received a suspicious phone call that led about 10 people to evacuate the building on February 27, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nev.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 officers search the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada after an employee received a suspicious phone call that led about 10 people to evacuate the building on February 27, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nev. Ethan Miller—Getty Images
Crime

Israeli-American Suspect in Jewish Center Bomb Threats Charged in U.S.

Mahita Gajanan
5:27 PM ET

The Israeli-American man arrested in March as the primary suspect in a series of bomb threats against Jewish community centers and other institutions throughout the U.S. has been charged in America, the Justice Department announced on Friday.

Michael Ron David Kadar, 18, faces charges in federal courts in Florida and Georgia. Kadar is accused of phoning in multiple bomb threats and active shooter threats to several Jewish community centers in Florida. No explosives were found, but many of the calls caused temporary closure, evacuation or lockdown of facilities and stoked fears across the U.S.

The string of threats, which numbered around 120 since Jan. 9, led to criticism of the White House for not denouncing them quickly enough. The White House eventually condemned the threats in February.

"Today's charges into these violent threats to Jewish Community Centers and other represent this Department's commitment to fighting all forms of violent crime," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. "These threats of violence instilled terror in Jewish and other communities across this country and our investigation into these acts as possible hate crimes continues."

Kadar was charged with making threatening calls to Jewish community centers, conveying false information to police in Georgia and cyberstalking. The investigation into the threats continues.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME