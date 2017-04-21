Alex Jones, the host of far-right radio show the Alex Jones Show, said in a statement that his custody trial is "a private matter."

"This is about my family and only my family," Jones said in the release posted on his InfoWars website. "I have endeavored very faithfully for three years to keep this circumstance confidential for the sake of my children to protect their innocence."

Jones is in the middle of a custody battle for his three kids with ex-wife Kelly Jones.

He also said there is a "gag/protective order" in place for the safety, welfare and preservation of his children's private rights and best interests.

Jones is known for pushing conspiracy theories such as " Pizzagate " and the idea that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax. His lawyer said that Jones is actually just playing a character on his show and website.

In his statement, Jones said he would be reserving further comments until the trial ends.