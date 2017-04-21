U.S.
Search
Sign In
FranceFrench Police Officer Killed in Champs Élysées Attack Fought for LGBT Rights
France Paris Police Shot
Foreign PolicyThe Treasury Department Won't Give Exxon Mobil a Waiver to Drill in Russia
Key Speakers At The Institute Of International Finance Policy Summit
ImmigrationJeff Sessions Warns Sanctuary Cities: Comply With Immigration Law or Lose Federal Money
AG Jeff Sessions Holds A Meeting On Transnational Organized Crime
OpinionPollution Hurts Some People More Than Others. That’s Been True for Centuries
An aerial view of a factory in East St. Louis, Illinois
People Alex Jones
Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, TX, on April 17, 2017. Tamir Kalifa—AP
Courts

Alex Jones Calls Custody Battle a 'Private Matter'

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:02 PM ET

Alex Jones, the host of far-right radio show the Alex Jones Show, said in a statement that his custody trial is "a private matter."

"This is about my family and only my family," Jones said in the release posted on his InfoWars website. "I have endeavored very faithfully for three years to keep this circumstance confidential for the sake of my children to protect their innocence."

Jones is in the middle of a custody battle for his three kids with ex-wife Kelly Jones.

He also said there is a "gag/protective order" in place for the safety, welfare and preservation of his children's private rights and best interests.

Jones is known for pushing conspiracy theories such as "Pizzagate" and the idea that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax. His lawyer said that Jones is actually just playing a character on his show and website.

In his statement, Jones said he would be reserving further comments until the trial ends.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME