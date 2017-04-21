Attorney General Jeff Sessions declined to comment Friday when asked whether prosecuting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would also open up news organizations to prosecution.
"That's speculative and I'm not able to comment on that," Sessions told CNN when asked specifically whether places like CNN or the New York Times would be vulnerable to prosecution.
Edward Snowden, a former intelligence agency contractor who leaked classified documents to expose the NSA’s surveillance practices, weighed in Friday with similar concerns. He tweeted that prosecuting WikiLeaks means the Trump Administration can also prosecute "other publishers":
Sessions said at a news conference Thursday that arresting WikiLeaks founder Assange is a "priority," CNN reports. Assange is currently being harbored in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.