World
Search
Sign In
TelevisionWhat to Know About The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
CrimeJustice Department: New York City Is 'Soft on Crime'
Tillerson, Kelly And Sessions Announce New Immigration Executive Order
CourtsAlex Jones Calls Custody Battle a 'Private Matter'
People Alex Jones
Foreign PolicyThe Treasury Department Won't Give Exxon Mobil a Waiver to Drill in Russia
Key Speakers At The Institute Of International Finance Policy Summit
France Paris Police Shot
This undated image provided on April 21, 2017, by FLAG, an association of LGBT police officers, shows French police officer Xavier Jugele.  AP
France

French Police Officer Killed in Champs Élysées Attack Fought for LGBT Rights

Catherine Trautwein
3:55 PM ET

The police officer shot and killed in Thursday's terror attack near the Champs Élysées in Paris was an LGBT activist.

A French group for LGBT law enforcement officials, Flag, said in a Facebook post that Xavier Jugelé was a member of the association and praised him for his dedication as an activist.

"He was a simple man who loved his job, and he was really committed to the L.G.B.T. cause," the group's president, Mickaël Bucheron, told the New York Times. "He protested with us when there was the homosexual propaganda ban at the Sochi Olympic Games."

Jugelé was killed when an unidentified shooter ambushed law enforcement officials on one of Paris' busiest streets, the Champs Élysées. Three other people were injured, and the suspected gunman was shot dead by police. ISIS later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Thursday's ambush was not Jugelé's first experience with terrorism in Paris, as the officer had previously responded to the terror attack at the Bataclan theater in 2015, according to the Times.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME