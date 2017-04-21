Politics
President Trump Hosts Italy Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni At White House
President Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Paolo Gentiloni, Italy's prime minister, not pictured, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, on April 20, 2017.  Pete Marovich—Bloomberg/Getty Images
White House

President Trump Promises 'Massive' Tax Cuts in New Reform Package

Julie Pace / AP
2:15 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Trump says the plan will result in tax cuts for both individuals and businesses. He would not provide details of the plan, saying only that the tax cuts will be "bigger I believe than any tax cut ever."

The president says the package will be released on "Wednesday or shortly thereafter" — just before his 100 day mark in office.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin initially set a goal of getting tax reform passed by August, but that deadline has slipped. Mnuchin now says the administration still hoped to get a bill passed well before the end of the year.

