Donald Trump

President Trump: Paris Shooting Will 'Probably Help' Marine Le Pen in French Election

Julie Pace / AP
2:24 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he believes Thursday's attack in Paris will "probably help" far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in France's upcoming election.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Trump says he is not explicitly endorsing Le Pen. But he says he believes she will be helped by the attack that left a Paris police officer dead, because she's the candidate who is "strongest on borders, and she's the strongest on what's been going on in France."

France's anti-terrorism prosecutor said Friday the gunman had a note with him defending ISIS.

Trump says he believes the attack will impact how the French people vote in Sunday's first round of voting in the presidential election. He says he's not worried about emboldening terrorists by saying an attack can have an impact on a democratic election.

