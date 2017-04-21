U.S.
A fire truck at top left and other traffic try to make their way around a pair of idled cablecars on California Street after a large power outage, on April 21, 2017, in San Francisco. Eric Risberg—AP
California

Power Outage in San Francisco Leaves 90,000 People Without Electricity

Janie Har and Kristin Bender / AP
2:26 PM ET

(SAN FRANCISCO) — A power outage struck a wide area of San Francisco on Friday, blacking out about 90,000 utility customers.

A series of outages began affecting the city at 9 a.m., said Tamar Sarkissian, a spokeswoman for Pacific Gas & Electric.

Crews were assessing the problem and there was no immediate estimate for restoration of electricity.

The outage affected the Financial District, including Bay Area Rapid Transit's downtown Montgomery Station.

People used the lights of their cellphones to walk through the darkened station before BART stopped service there.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported (http://bit.ly/2pN3o6b ) the outage also affected the Presidio, and KRON-TV reported effects stretched to the Marina/Cow Hollow area.

