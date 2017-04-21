Florida Republican Frank Artiles Resigns Following Scandal Over Racial Slurs

The Florida state senator that described colleagues using racial slurs and sexist insults has resigned.

Frank Artiles called fellow lawmaker Senator Audrey Gibson a "b-tch" and used the n-word to describe some fellow Republicans, according to the to the Miami Herald , which also noted that the legislative body has not been able to accomplish much since the scandal.

In a resignation letter addressed to Senate President Joe Negron and obtained by the Herald, Artiles apologized to friends, family and fellow legislators, and called himself a "distraction" to his colleagues.

"I am responsible and I am accountable and effective immediately, I am resigning from the Florida State Senate," he wrote.

Artilles could not immediately be reached for comment.