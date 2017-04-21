U.S.
Search
Sign In
PoliticsHow President Trump's Making a Shutdown More Likely
Capitol
politicsBarack Obama to Speak in Chicago in His First Post-Presidential Public Engagement
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago
CongressSally Yates Invited to Testify in Probe of Russian Interference in U.S. Election
FILE: Acting Attorney General Orders Justice Department Not To Defend Executive Order On Immigration
WorldThe Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests the Strength of Putin's Faith
A Russian serviceman takes a picture of Lenin's Mausoleum in central Moscow in 2008.
Frank Artiles
Republican state senator Frank Artiles in Tallahassee, Fla. on March 9, 2012. Steve Cannon—AP
Florida

Florida Republican Frank Artiles Resigns Following Scandal Over Racial Slurs

Catherine Trautwein
2:06 PM ET

The Florida state senator that described colleagues using racial slurs and sexist insults has resigned.

Frank Artiles called fellow lawmaker Senator Audrey Gibson a "b-tch" and used the n-word to describe some fellow Republicans, according to the to the Miami Herald, which also noted that the legislative body has not been able to accomplish much since the scandal.

In a resignation letter addressed to Senate President Joe Negron and obtained by the Herald, Artiles apologized to friends, family and fellow legislators, and called himself a "distraction" to his colleagues.

"I am responsible and I am accountable and effective immediately, I am resigning from the Florida State Senate," he wrote.

Artilles could not immediately be reached for comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME