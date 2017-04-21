Barack Obama to Speak in Chicago in His First Post-Presidential Public Engagement

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to supporters during his farewell speech at McCormick Place on January 10, 2017 in Chicago, Ill. Darren Hauck—Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Barack Obama will speak Monday in Chicago to young community leaders and organizers at the University of Chicago, where his presidential library is planned.

Obama's first public engagement comes as President Donald Trump nears his 100-day mark in office next week.

The news release announcing the event says Obama's post-presidential goal is "to encourage and support the next generation of leaders driven by strengthening communities around the country and the world."

Students from schools in and around Chicago are invited to attend.