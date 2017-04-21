U.S.
Search
Sign In
CongressSally Yates Invited to Testify in Probe of Russian Interference in U.S. Election
FILE: Acting Attorney General Orders Justice Department Not To Defend Executive Order On Immigration
WorldThe Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests the Strength of Putin's Faith
A Russian serviceman takes a picture of Lenin's Mausoleum in central Moscow in 2008.
United KingdomIn London, French Expats Rally for Presidential Picks Across the Channel
Emmanuel Macron, French presidential candidate, centre, speaks during a campaign meeting with French expatriates at Central Hall Westminster in London, U.K., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.
FranceParis Champs-Elysees Attacker Carried a Note Defending ISIS, Prosecutor Says
FRANCE-ATTACKS-VOTE
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to supporters during his farewell speech at McCormick Place on January 10, 2017 in Chicago, Ill.  Darren Hauck—Getty Images
Illinois

Barack Obama to Speak in Chicago in His First Post-Presidential Public Engagement

Associated Press
1:38 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Barack Obama will speak Monday in Chicago to young community leaders and organizers at the University of Chicago, where his presidential library is planned.

Obama's first public engagement comes as President Donald Trump nears his 100-day mark in office next week.

The news release announcing the event says Obama's post-presidential goal is "to encourage and support the next generation of leaders driven by strengthening communities around the country and the world."

Students from schools in and around Chicago are invited to attend.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME