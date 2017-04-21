Sally Yates Invited to Testify in Probe of Russian Interference in U.S. Election

Sally Yates speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice on June 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. Pete Marovich—Getty Images

The House Intelligence Committee has invited former acting attorney general Sally Yates to testify in its investigation into Russian interference with the U.S. election.

Yates' public hearing would be scheduled after May 2, the Hill reported , and former CIA director John Brennan and former director of national intelligence James Clapper have also been invited to testify. Yates had previously been scheduled to testify before the committee in March, in a hearing that was abruptly canceled by chairman Representative Devin Nunes .

Reports surfaced at the time that the White House sought to block Yates from testifying because her testimony would cover topics "likely covered by the presidential communications privilege and possibly the deliberative process privilege."

The White House denied the claim.

"The White House has taken no action to prevent Sally Yates from testifying, and the Department of Justice specifically told her that it would not stop her, and to suggest otherwise is completely irresponsible," the Administration said in a statement.

Yates, an Obama appointee, was fired by Trump in January after ordering Justice Department lawyers not to defend his initial immigration ban.