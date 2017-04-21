World
France

Paris Champs-Elysees Attacker Carried a Note Defending ISIS, Prosecutor Says

Associated Press
12:48 PM ET

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor says the Champs-Elysees attacker had a note defending ISIS with him when he opened fire on police officers.

Anti-terrorism prosecutor Francois Molins said during a news conference Friday that the note apparently fell out of the pocket of Karim Cheurfi, a 39-year-old with a criminal record.

Molins says the note praised ISIS and listed the addresses of security sites.

The extremist group claimed Thursday's attack in which one police officer was killed. Cheurfi was shot and killed by officers.

Molins said Cheurfi had a long police record, notably for trying to attack police in the past. The prosecutor said Cheurfi was arrested in February, but later released for lack of evidence of a threat.

