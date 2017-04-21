Whether he's giving shoutouts to wife Anna Faris or slyly cropping Jennifer Lawrence out of photos , Chris Pratt's Instagram antics are always a delight. Now, with his press tour for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 starting up, it looks like we can expect more hilarity from Pratt on the 'gram, starting with a video that he posted on Thursday.

In the short clip, Pratt is seen being dried by hand with a hair dryer by his stylist. In case his caption of "Next time, put deodorant under the man boobs" wasn't apt enough, he also provided full narration of the event, telling his followers that he was "here with Annie, who’s my stylist, but also works as a part-time pit dryer."

Life hack from Chris Pratt? If deodorant isn't available, get resourceful and use a hair dryer to combat sweat.

Watch the full clip below.