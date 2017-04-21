Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
Video Games'Call of Duty' Is Headed Back to World War II
CaliforniaPower Outage in San Francisco Leaves 90,000 People Without Electricity
San Francisco Power Outage
Donald TrumpPresident Trump: Paris Shooting Will 'Probably Help' Marine Le Pen in French Election
French Presidential Candidate Marine Le Pen Gives A Press Conference In Paris
White HousePresident Trump Promises 'Massive' Tax Cuts in New Reform Package
President Trump Hosts Italy Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni At White House
Silhouette of four people working out on exercise bikes in a gym
Getty Images
Exercise/Fitness

The Type of Exercise That Helps You Live Longer

Alexandra Sifferlin
2:24 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Any type of exercise is good for your health. But in a recent study, researchers found that a specific type called high-intensity interval training (HIIT) may improve age-related changes in a person's cells.

In the study, published in the journal Cell Metabolism, researchers measured the body mass index and insulin sensitivity of two groups of older and younger people (between ages 18 to 30, and those from 65 to 80). The people were then split into three groups to try different types of exercise.

One group did HIIT with cycling, one group did resistance training by lifting weights and one group did a combination.

Sign up for TIME Health and more. View Sample

At the end of the study, the researchers took measurements again and found that all types of exercise improved people's levels of fitness and increased their insulin sensitivity. Strength training, not surprisingly, was the best type of exercise for increasing muscle mass. HIIT and combined training improved aerobic capacity among the men and women.

MORE: Scientists Explain Why Interval Training Works

But HIIT benefited people's cells the most. Researchers found that it improved age-related decline in muscle mitochondria, cellular powerhouses that create energy molecules for cells. HIIT also appeared to increase the production of proteins in cells that are important for normal body function—a process that normally declines during aging. Yet researchers found improvements in people of both age groups.

Though the study's findings are early, the results provide insight into how exercise can improve a person's health, even among older adults.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME