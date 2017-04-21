The Goods
Mother's Day 2017
Mother's Day 2017 Jamie Grill—Getty Images
Holidays

11 Affordable Mother's Day Gifts That All Cost Less Than $100

Alison Syrett Cleary / InStyle
11:44 AM ET

An important lesson in mom-speak: “Don’t spend a lot of money on me this Mother's Day” doesn’t mean break out the stale rigatoni and sparkle paint to make a her a squirrel feeder. This may have been charming move in the third grade, but now it feels like a cop out.

Find a better option (11 in fact!) here, where we've gathered super thoughtful, and totally luxe selections your madre will love—all for under $100. (Tip: Spend the money you save on groceries for breakfast in bed. Some traditions are worth keeping!)

1. Luxe Lipstick

Courtesy of Sephora 

Not included: her first ever medicine cabinet #shelfie.

Tom Ford | $53

Shop it: Sephora

2. Chic Sleepwear

Courtesy of J. Crew 

It's totally fine to order another pair for yourself if a movie marathon night is also part of the gift.

J. Crew | $95

Shop it: J. Crew

3. Classic but Cool Shades

Courtesy of MatchesFashion.com 

Destined to become her go-to glove compartment pair.

Le Specs | $67

Shop it: Matches Fashion

4. A ladylike pennant

Courtesy of Kendra Scott 

An especially wise choice for the mom who loves turtlenecks.

Kendra Scott Design | $90

Shop it: Kendra Scott

5. A sophisticated sun hat

Courtesy of Cuyana 

Hand woven in Ecuador, this updated Panama design will keep her shady all summer.

Cuyana | $75

Shop it: Cuyana

6. Multi-purpose tumblers

Courtesy of Of a Kind 

This container is for anything from flowers, to coffee, to pencils (remember those?), and lifts the mood of a room.

Chloe May Brown | $31 (sold individually)

Shop it: OfaKind.com

7. Slides she'll live in

Courtesy Need Supply 

Whether she's more of a jeans or dress mom, these crazy-versatile sandals will work with her wardrobe.

Sol Sana | $80

Shop it: Need Supply

8. Her new favorite shirt

Courtesy of Madewell 

Because dressing like Audrey Hepburn in on vacation speaks to every generation.

Madewell | $40

Shop it: Madewell

9. A cheerful red pouch

Courtesy of Everlane 

She'll love the way it goes from organizing her work tote to doubling as a clutch at night.

Everlane | $98

Shop it: Everlane

10. Not-so-basic ballet flats

Courtesy of & Other Stories 

A low-cut instep makes these suede skimmers particularly sophisticated.

& Other Stories | $85

Shop it: & Other Stories

11. A lazy day necklace

Courtesy of COS 

Don't like the artsy design fool you! Because it instantly elevates simple pieces, like jeans and a T-shirt, this sculptural piece is basically a mom-friendly fashion hack.

COS | $49

Shop it: COS

(Read TIME’s affiliate link policy.)

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com

