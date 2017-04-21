An important lesson in mom-speak: “Don’t spend a lot of money on me this Mother's Day” doesn’t mean break out the stale rigatoni and sparkle paint to make a her a squirrel feeder. This may have been charming move in the third grade, but now it feels like a cop out.
Find a better option (11 in fact!) here, where we've gathered super thoughtful, and totally luxe selections your madre will love—all for under $100. (Tip: Spend the money you save on groceries for breakfast in bed. Some traditions are worth keeping!)
1. Luxe Lipstick
Not included: her first ever medicine cabinet #shelfie.
Tom Ford | $53
Shop it: Sephora
2. Chic Sleepwear
It's totally fine to order another pair for yourself if a movie marathon night is also part of the gift.
J. Crew | $95
Shop it: J. Crew
3. Classic but Cool Shades
Destined to become her go-to glove compartment pair.
Le Specs | $67
Shop it: Matches Fashion
4. A ladylike pennant
An especially wise choice for the mom who loves turtlenecks.
Kendra Scott Design | $90
Shop it: Kendra Scott
5. A sophisticated sun hat
Hand woven in Ecuador, this updated Panama design will keep her shady all summer.
Cuyana | $75
Shop it: Cuyana
6. Multi-purpose tumblers
This container is for anything from flowers, to coffee, to pencils (remember those?), and lifts the mood of a room.
Chloe May Brown | $31 (sold individually)
Shop it: OfaKind.com
7. Slides she'll live in
Whether she's more of a jeans or dress mom, these crazy-versatile sandals will work with her wardrobe.
Sol Sana | $80
Shop it: Need Supply
8. Her new favorite shirt
Because dressing like Audrey Hepburn in on vacation speaks to every generation.
Madewell | $40
Shop it: Madewell
9. A cheerful red pouch
She'll love the way it goes from organizing her work tote to doubling as a clutch at night.
Everlane | $98
Shop it: Everlane
10. Not-so-basic ballet flats
A low-cut instep makes these suede skimmers particularly sophisticated.
& Other Stories | $85
Shop it: & Other Stories
11. A lazy day necklace
Don't like the artsy design fool you! Because it instantly elevates simple pieces, like jeans and a T-shirt, this sculptural piece is basically a mom-friendly fashion hack.
COS | $49
Shop it: COS
(Read TIME’s affiliate link policy.)
This article originally appeared on InStyle.com