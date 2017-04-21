Ideas
Search
Sign In
CourtsCourt Rejects Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich's Appeal to Reduce Prison Sentence
BLAGOJEVICH
Late Night TelevisionJimmy Kimmel Asked Pavarotti’s Ghost if He's Really Trump's 'Great Friend'
Diet/Nutrition12 Healthy Food Swaps For Your Favorite Refined Carbs
Blueberry Oat Pancakes
MusicRebecca Black Would Like to Reintroduce Herself, Starting With New Track ‘Foolish’
Group of IT experts in their office.
Closeup side view of group of young IT experts completing a task, a part of their daily routine at IT company. There are three men and a woman. gilaxia—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

The Biggest Time Waste at Your Office Might Be Your Old PC

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. The biggest time suck at your office might be your old PC.

By Chris Stokel-Walker at Bloomberg

2. This credit card doesn’t use a pin, just your fingerprint.

By Cherlynn Low in Engadget

3. Should employers give paid time off for political activism?

By Susan Johnston in Fast Company

4. The NFL tries to protect players from concussions. Here’s why that doesn’t work.

By Louis Bien in SB Nation

5. Baseball has ‘farm teams’ to groom young talent. Tech companies should, too.

By Tarlin Ray in Recode

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME