Anne Hathaway and James Corden performed the ultimate five-minute-long romantic comedy entirely through singing classic love songs on the Late Late Show.

In their rom-com soundtrack, the pairing starts with Hathaway's nameless character singing "Holding Out For a Hero" by Bonnie Tyler.

After seeing Hathaway for the first time, Corden begin's his rendition of "Just One Look" by Dorris Troy. The start of the fictional relationship is marked with other classics like Sixpence None the Richer's "Kiss Me."

In true romantic comedy fashion, the relationship hits a turn as the duo sings "Just a Friend" by Biz Markie and Hathaway singing "All by Myself."

Corden's character responds in climactic fashion by stopping Hathaway from setting off on a place, a rom-com staple, while singing "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)." The set comes to a close with the two singing "Let's Stay Together."