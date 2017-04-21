Watch Live: President Trump Signs Executive Order on Taxes

President Trump will sign an executive order Friday telling the Treasury to reduce tax burdens.

The order will have the Treasury review tax regulations issued in 2016 to decide if any pose an undue financial burden on taxpayers or add undue complexity to the system, Reuters reports .

Along with the executive order, Trump will issue two memoranda asking to review parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law: the Orderly Liquidation Authority and the Financial Stability Oversight Council, both of which banks and insurance companies have said hurt their business.

The live stream begins at 2:45 pm ET. You can watch it here.