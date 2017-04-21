How President Trump's Making a Shutdown More Likely

President Trump increased the odds of a government shutdown Thursday when the government's spending authority expires at the end of next week. At his direction, the White House is engaged in an effort to resurrect the American Health Care Act—the GOP's Obamacare repeal and replace legislation—by the end of the first 100 days. That effort is less than fully baked, without buy-in from many Republicans in Congress who are at home on recess or from GOP leadership. The push appears motivated by a desire to save face, as the president's first 100 days are on track to be unproductive. "No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill!," Trump tweeted Friday morning. Congressional leaders are shaking their head that Trump would bring up such a controversial issue when something as pressing as keeping the government open faces a critical deadline. The White House is as yet unwilling to concede earning funding for Trump priorities like a border wall in the so-called continuing resolution, which would keep the lights on in federal buildings. But lawmakers have their sights on a "clean-CR" which would just maintain existing funding levels, in hopes they can win bipartisan support to avert a shutdown. As long as they're not seeing eye-to-eye, the odds of a crisis increase.

Trump's Iran flip-flop. Obama emerges. And Nugent, Palin, and Kid Rock visit the White House.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

Why the White House Push on Health Care Risks a Shutdown

TIME's Philip Elliott on the White House's risky play

President Trump's Latest Flip-Flop: Iran

TIME's Massimo Calabresi on his changed tune

Trump Lawyer: ‘No Right’ to Protest at Rallies

The president’s lawyers file a motion to derail a lawsuit brought by protesters [Politico]

Freed Egyptian American Prisoner Returns Home Following Trump Intervention

Negotiations with Egyptian government helps bring home American [Washington Post]

4 Hours at the White House With Ted Nugent, Sarah Palin and Kid Rock

A Wednesday night extravaganza [New York Times]

Sign up for POLITICS and more. View Sample Sign Up

Sound Off

"Another terrorist attack in Paris. The people of France will not take much more of this. Will have a big effect on presidential election!" — President Trump on Twitter weighing-in on Thursday's attack and the upcoming French election

"I do not see a role in Libya. I think the United States has right now enough roles. We’re in a role everywhere. So I do not see that. I do see a role in getting rid of ISIS." — Trump at a Thursday press conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni

Bits and Bites

President Trump Calls First 100 Days a 'Ridiculous Standard' [TIME]

President Trump Didn't Always Think the First 100 Days Was A 'Ridiculous Standard' [TIME]

U.S. Defense Secretary: 'No Doubt' Syria Still Has Chemical Weapons [Associated Press]

Justice Department Official Leading Trump-Russia Investigation Stepping Down [TIME]

Obama's back: Former president to hold Chicago event on Monday [Politico]

Lawmakers Criticize Attorney General Jeff Sessions for Calling Hawaii 'an Island in the Pacific' [TIME]

Chaffetz says ‘absolutely’ no scandal is forcing him out [Politico]