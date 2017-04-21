Russia Declines to Comment on Claims Its Troops Are Headed Toward North Korea

A Russian flag flies near Pro-Russia militants sitting atop a 2S1 Gvozdika (122-mm self-propelled howitzer) as a convoy of pro-Russian forces takes a break as they move from the frontline near the eastern Ukrainian city of Starobeshevo in Donetsk region, on February 25, 2015.

A Russian flag flies near Pro-Russia militants sitting atop a 2S1 Gvozdika (122-mm self-propelled howitzer) as a convoy of pro-Russian forces takes a break as they move from the frontline near the eastern Ukrainian city of Starobeshevo in Donetsk region, on February 25, 2015. VASILY MAXIMOV—AFP/Getty Images

(MOSCOW) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday declined to comment on media reports that Russia was moving military hardware and troops towards the border with North Korea, the RIA news agency quoted him as saying.

Peskov said that deployments of Russian troops inside Russia's own borders were not a public matter.

Some media in Russia's Ear East have cited local residents as saying they have seen military hardware being moved towards North Korea as tensions with the United States over its nuclear program escalate.