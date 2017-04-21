The X-Files Is Returning For a New 10-Episode Season

Fox has commissioned a second 10-episode series of The X-Files event series.

Actors David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson re-inhabited their roles as (veteran) FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully for a revival of the paranormal spine tingler in 2016, some 13 years after the pair's original 1993 outing . After the success of the revival, which drew an average audience of around 16 million viewers, the show is coming back for a second time, Entertainment Weekly reports.

“Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators — these are the hallmarks of great TV shows,” Fox President David Madden told EW . “And they are some of the reasons why The X-Files has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide."

Fox and Scully's return, with the show's creator Chris Carter onboard as executive director, prompted celebratory tweets from the longtime co-stars.

