World
Search
Sign In
SomaliaAid Workers Say That Drought-Hit Somalia Is 'On the Brink of a Massive Catastrophe'
Somalia Drought
TelevisionThe X-Files Is Returning for a New 10-Episode Season
David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson in The X-Files.
Man Booker PrizeTwo Top Israeli Authors Among Those on the Man Booker International Prize Shortlist
Close up of open book on counter
VenezuelaVenezuela Opposition Plans More Protests to Keep Pressure on President Maduro
VENEZUELA-OPPOSITION-PROTEST
Nigeria Elections
Nigeria police patrol the city of Abuja, Nigeria, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2015. Civil rights groups staged a small protest Saturday against they proposed postponement of the Nigerian elections. (AP Photo/Olamikan Gbemiga) Olamikan Gbemiga—AP
Nigeria

Police in Nigeria Have Charged 53 Men For Celebrating a 'Gay Wedding'

Kevin Lui
1:40 AM ET

A group of 53 people have been charged in Nigeria after they were arrested last week from what police say was a party celebrating an unofficial gay wedding.

The group pleaded not guilty to charges relating to conspiracy, unlawfully assembly and membership in an unlawful society, the BBC reports.

Homosexuality has been illegal in Nigeria since 2014, and homosexual acts could result in a maximum jail sentence of 14 years.

A defense lawyer for the group said in court that the defendants were mostly students, and that the group had been illegally detained for more than 24 hours, according to local media reports cited by the BBC.

LGBT rights activists refute the police's report that the men were celebrating a same-sex wedding, saying the event in the northern city of Zaria was a birthday party.

Maria Sjodin, deputy executive director of OutRight Action International, a group advocating for LGBT rights internationally, told NBC News that the arrests were part of an attempt to suppress "an emerging LGBTQ movement" in the West African country. Sjodin said Nigeria's laws prohibiting gay marriage are being used as "a way to crack down on anyone advocating for human rights of LGBT people."

[BBC]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME