Cuba Gooding Snr., the man behind the 70's rare groove classic Work to Do and soul hits Just Don't Wanna be Lonely , and Everybody Plays the Fool , has been found dead in a car in Los Angeles.

Gooding's body was discovered at around 1pm Thursday local time slumped over in a silver Jaguar, which was parked in Los Angeles' Woodland Hills neighborhood, Los Angeles' ABC7 reports .

While the cause of death is still being investigated police said there were no immediate indications of homicide. Drug paraphernalia and several bottles of alcohol were found at the scene according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office, which was still waiting on the results of a toxicology report.

Cuba Gooding Snr. (C) is pictured with Luther Simmons (L) and Tony Silvester (R) of the Main Ingredient in 1974 GAB Archive—Redferns/Getty Images

Gooding, who would have turned 73 next week, became the lead singer of soul trio The Main Ingredient in 1971 after its former frontman Donald McPherson died suddenly of leukemia. He is survived by his wife and four children, including the Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jnr.

Watch Gooding above in 1974, fronting the The Main Ingredient on Burt Sugarman's The Midnight Special .