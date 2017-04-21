VenezuelaVenezuela Opposition Plans More Protests to Keep Pressure on President Maduro
Music

The Soul Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. Has Died in Los Angeles

Joseph Hincks
Apr 20, 2017

Cuba Gooding Sr., the man behind the '70s rare groove classic "Work to Do" and soul hits "Just Don't Wanna Be Lonely" and "Everybody Plays the Fool," has been found dead in a car in Los Angeles.

Gooding's body was discovered at around 1 p.m. Thursday local time slumped over in a silver Jaguar, which was parked in Los Angeles' Woodland Hills neighborhood, Los Angeles' ABC7 reports.

While the cause of death is still being investigated police said there were no immediate indications of homicide. Drug paraphernalia and several bottles of alcohol were found at the scene according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office, which was still waiting on the results of a toxicology report.

Photo of Luther SIMMONS and Cuba GOODING and Tony SILVESTER and MAIN INGREDIENTCuba Gooding Sr., center, is pictured with Luther Simmons, left, and Tony Silvester of the Main Ingredient in 1974 GAB Archive—Redferns/Getty Images  

Gooding, who would have turned 73 next week, became the lead singer of soul trio the Main Ingredient in 1971 after its former front man Donald McPherson died suddenly of leukemia. He is survived by his wife and four children, including the Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr.

Watch Gooding above in 1974, fronting the Main Ingredient on Burt Sugarman's "The Midnight Special."

