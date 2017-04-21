George W. Bush Gives His Father a ‘Big Morale Boost’ With a Hospital Visit

President George H.W. Bush arrives for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas Patrick Smith—Getty Images

Get well soon, former President George H.W. Bush!

The 41st president gave a health update on Thursday via Twitter with a photo of himself alongside former President and son George W. Bush.

“Big morale boost from a high level delegation. No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder,” Bush, 92, captioned the father-son picture.

His son, George W., also posted on Instagram, saying his dad was “ready to come home soon.”

The father of six continues his recovery at Houston’s Methodist Hospital after being admitted over Easter weekend with a “mild case” of pneumonia that has since resolved.

“No change in President @GeorgeHWBush’s condition to report today. He will remain at @MethodistHosp this evening,” Jim McGrath, the spokesman for Bush Sr., announced Thursday.

In January, Bush was hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit for a bad bout of bronchitis and pneumonia. Within a week of being discharged, he was on the field at Super Bowl LI to make the coin toss.

