National Security Division Holds News Conference At Department Of Justice
Mary McCord, acting U.S. assistant attorney general for national security
Justice Department

Justice Department Official Leading Trump-Russia Investigation Stepping Down

TIME
Apr 20, 2017

Mary McCord, the Department of Justice's acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security who is leading the investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, is stepping down from her post.

McCord will officially leave her position next month, the Associated Press reports. According to the AP, she is leaving to pursue "other opportunities."

READ MORE: Russia Is Angry, but Don't Expect Putin to Fall Out With Trump Over Syria

McCord joined the National Security division of the Justice Department in 2014, during the Obama administration, and became acting Assistant Attorney General of the Department in 2016, following the resignation of John Carlin. Previously, she served as the Criminal Division Chief in the Washington D.C. U.S. attorney's office for 20 years.

McCord's departure will add to the relatively lengthy list of vacancies that already exist at the Department of Justice. In March, Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered the resignation of the 46 U.S. attorneys remaining from the Obama administration. Sessions has not replaced them, and his own top deputies are awaiting Senate confirmation.

