U.S.
Search
Sign In
Justice DepartmentJustice Department Official Leading Trump-Russia Investigation Stepping Down
National Security Division Holds News Conference At Department Of Justice
CaliforniaFresno Shooting Suspect Charged in Security Guard's Killing From Days Earlier
kori-ali-muhammad-fresno-shooting-security-guard-racially-motivated
TelevisionSarah Palin: The Culture at Fox News 'Obviously Has to Change'
Former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks during the 2016 Western Conservative Summit the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, July 1, 2016.
FootballKiller of New Orleans Saints Star Will Smith Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
New York Giants v New Orleans Saints
Outdoor Pot Colorado
Pueblo County is one of the only places in Colorado that allows for commercial cannabis grows outside, such as the marijuana farm Los Sueños Farms LLC.  Vince Chandler—Denver Post/Getty Images
Colorado

Colorado's Marijuana DUIs Are Down 33%

Abigail Abrams
Apr 20, 2017

Far fewer people in Colorado are getting citations for driving under the influence of marijuana than in 2016, but officials are still worried about people driving high.

In the first quarter of 2017, the number of marijuana DUIs dropped by 33.2% from the same period last year, according to the Colorado State Patrol. From January to March of this year, 155 people received citations for marijuana-use-only impairment while driving in Colorado, the Denver Post reports, compared to 232 people in 2016.

“We’re still troubled by the fact that marijuana users are still telling us they routinely drive high,” Colorado Department of Transportation spokesman Sam Cole said Monday, according to the Post. “We’re pleased with the awareness, but we’re not so pleased with the behaviors that are actually happening.”

A survey conducted by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) found 55% of marijuana users said they believed it was safe to drive while high, Cole added. And among people who reported using marijuana in the last 30 days, half said they had driven high.

When the state first legalized recreational marijuana three years ago, CDOT launched a “Drive High, Get a DUI” initiative to raise awareness that it is illegal to drive under the influence. Since then, they have partnered with ride share companies to encourage Colorado residents to “plan a ride before you’re high” and offered discounts on 4/20.

Leading up to the unofficial pot holiday, Cole said 4/20 is an important time for these messages. He told the Post he hoped CDOT could “introduce behavior changes to marijuana users during 4/20 so they can get in the habit of planning for a safe ride home.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME