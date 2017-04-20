Frenso Shooting Suspect Charged in Security Guard's Killing From Days Earlier

The man accused of a racially motivated shooting rampage in Fresno has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the killing of a motel security guard days earlier.
The Fresno County district attorney's office announced the charge Thursday against Kori Ali Muhammad.
Prosecutors say they're holding off on three additional counts in the deaths of three white men Tuesday while investigators piece together their case.
Authorities say Muhammad, who is black, told police he wanted to kill as many white people as possible after he learned he was wanted in the shooting death of unarmed security guard Carl Williams. Williams was also white.
Muhammad is due in court Friday.