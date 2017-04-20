Frenso Shooting Suspect Charged in Security Guard's Killing From Days Earlier

These two photographs released April 18, 2017 by the Fresno Police Department show shooting suspect Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, who authorites say went on a shooting spree in the central California city of Fresno on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, killing three people and injuring another before being arrested, authorities said.

The man accused of a racially motivated shooting rampage in Fresno has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the killing of a motel security guard days earlier.

The Fresno County district attorney's office announced the charge Thursday against Kori Ali Muhammad.

Prosecutors say they're holding off on three additional counts in the deaths of three white men Tuesday while investigators piece together their case.

Authorities say Muhammad, who is black, told police he wanted to kill as many white people as possible after he learned he was wanted in the shooting death of unarmed security guard Carl Williams . Williams was also white.

Muhammad is due in court Friday.