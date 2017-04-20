ColoradoColorado's Marijuana DUIs Are Down 33%
Outdoor Pot Colorado
CaliforniaFresno Shooting Suspect Charged in Security Guard's Killing From Days Earlier
kori-ali-muhammad-fresno-shooting-security-guard-racially-motivated
FootballKiller of New Orleans Saints Star Will Smith Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
New York Giants v New Orleans Saints
CongressWhy the White House Push on Health Care Risks a Shutdown
President Trump speaks after Republicans Pull Health Care Bill
Former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks during the 2016 Western Conservative Summit the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, July 1, 2016.
Former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks during the 2016 Western Conservative Summit the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, July 1, 2016. RJ Sangosti—Denver Post/Getty Images
Television

Sarah Palin: The Culture at Fox News 'Obviously Has to Change'

Abigail Abrams
Apr 20, 2017

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin on Thursday said the corporate culture at Fox News “obviously has to change” but she also said women are responsible for calling out harassment and must “stand up and do something about it.”

Her comments came in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper just one day after Fox News announced it was dropping anchor Bill O’Reilly amid a growing scandal over multiple sexual harassment allegations.

In the interview, Tapper asked Palin whether she experienced harassment or intimidation at Fox News when she worked there as a contributor.

“Well, I think the key there is that you said I ‘used’ to be with Fox. I used to be with Fox,” Palin said.

When Tapper followed up, Palin said she left Fox News when her contract was not renewed in June 2015. “I wouldn't put up with anything that would be perceived as intimidating or harassing,” she said, according to CNN.

The 2008 Republican nominee for vice president said no woman should face harassment at work.

“Corporate culture there obviously has to change. Women don’t deserve, they should not ever have to put up with any kind of intimidating workspace,” Palin said about Fox News. “At the same time, if a woman is believed that she is being intimidated and harassed, she needs to stand up and do something about it, not stick around for a paycheck for years and years and years and then after the fact complain about what she went through.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME