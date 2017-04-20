World
France

What to Know About the Paris Champs-Elysees Shooting

null
Updated: 5:25 PM ET | Originally published: 4:55 PM ET

A shooting on Paris' Champs-Elysees Thursday night left one police officer dead, along with at least one shooter. Two other officers were injured. The violence occurred at one of the world's most renowned boulevards, just three days before France's presidential election.

French President François Hollande said he believes the circumstances of the shooting indicate a terrorist attack, the Associated Press reports.

Here's what you need to know:

What happened?

Around 9 p.m. Paris time (3 p.m. eastern) gunshots were heard around a Marks & Spencer store on Champs-Elysees in central Paris, prompting passersby and tourists to flee the area in panic. Three police officers were hit, according to Reuters, one of whom was killed. Although initial reports said two officers were shot dead, a spokesman for the French Interior Ministry, said the second policeman had not actually died of his wounds as initially reported.

French President Francois Hollande said the circumstances of the attack likely indicate terrorism, the Associated Press Reports. A French Interior Ministry spokesperson who initially said it was "too early" to identify a motive in the attack, said on BFM TV, a French television network, that the police officers were deliberately targeted.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested terrorism as motivation, even before Hollande. “It’s a terrible thing…it looks like another terrorist attack. What can you say. It never ends,” he said at a press conference on Thursday.

Who fired the shots?

At least two attackers fired the shots, according to Reuters. One got out of a car at the scene and began firing a machine gun, officials said. One shooter was killed, officials said, later adding that the shooter was known to security services. Police began searching the home of the dead attacker, Reuters reports.

Is the area closed?

Champs-Elysees was closed off following the attack and Paris' metro subway is not stopping at stations near the area for the time being. France has been in a state of emergency since 2015 in the wake of numerous terrorist attacks that have killed over 200 people in the past two years.

