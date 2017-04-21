U.S.
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Paris Shooting, Cuba Gooding Sr. and Earth Day

Melissa Chan
8:41 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

ISIS claims responsibility for Paris shooting

A police officer in Paris was killed yesterday after a gunman opened fire on Champs-Elysees, a world-renowned boulevard in France's capital, according to the Associated Press. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which happened three days before France’s presidential election. The shooter was killed by law enforcement.

Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. has died

Cuba Gooding Sr., the 72-year-old soul singer known for the hit "Everybody Plays the Fool” and the father of actor Cuba Gooding Jr., was found dead in a car yesterday in Los Angeles, authorities said. Drug paraphernalia and alcohol were found in the car, although his cause of death is under investigation, according to the Associated Press.

Millennials want jobs over marriage, kids: Census Bureau

Most millennials in America value landing a good-paying job and being educated over tying the knot and having children, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau. The report found that a majority of young adults today aged 18 to 34 “look different from prior generations in almost every regard.” More than half think marrying and having children are not very important, according to the report.

Also:

Arkansas has executed a death row inmate for the first time since 2005.

A missing Tennessee girl has been found, and the teacher who is accused of kidnapping her has been arrested.

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has been disqualified from running for president.

The Secret Service is blocking off a sidewalk near the White House over security concerns.

The number of Americans on unemployment has dropped to a 17-year low.

The X-Files is returning for a new 10-episode season.

Tomorrow is Earth Day. Here are three easy ways to make a difference.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Follow TIME