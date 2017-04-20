World
Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad in Bursa
Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad makes a speech during commemorating for the late Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan organized by Erbakan Association in Bursa, Turkey, on Feb. 27, 2015  Ali Atmaca—Anadolu Agency—Getty Images
Iran

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Disqualified From Running Again

Associated Press
3:18 PM ET

(Tehran, Iran) — Iranian state TV says the clerical body charged with vetting candidates has disqualified former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad from running in next month's presidential election.

Ahmadinejad, who remains a deeply polarizing figure even among Iranian hard-liners, had shocked the country by registering last week. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had previously urged him not to run.

Ahmadinejad was president from 2005 to 2013, and was best known abroad for his incendiary rhetoric toward Israel, his questioning of the scale of the Holocaust and his efforts to ramp up Iran's nuclear program.

The Guardian Council, a clerical body that vets candidates, said it had compiled a final list of candidates earlier Thursday and that the Interior Ministry would announce their names by Sunday.

