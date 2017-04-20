RaceWhat Ijeoma Oluo's Interview With Rachel Dolezal Reveals About White Privilege
Rachel Dolezal, president of the Spokane chapter of the NAACP, poses for a photo in her Spokane, Wash. home on March 2, 2015.
White HousePresident Trump Blasts Canadian Dairy Farmers, Again
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participate in a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House on February 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. The two leaders participated in a roundtable discussion on the advancement of women entrepreneurs and business leaders. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
hawaiiLawmakers Criticize Attorney General Jeff Sessions for Calling Hawaii 'an Island in the Pacific'
AG Jeff Sessions Holds A Meeting On Transnational Organized Crime
FrancePolice Officer Killed, Another Injured in Shooting on Paris' Champs-Elysees
Police secure the Champs Elysees Avenue after one policeman was killed and another wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France, April 20, 2017.
Helen Sloan—HBO
Helen Sloan—HBO
1 of 15
Television

Check Out the Epic First Official Photos From Game of Thrones Season 7

Megan McCluskey
3:09 PM ET

HBO has yet to drop a full trailer for Game of Thrones' seventh season. But on Thursday, the network released a series of photos that should help tide fans over for at least a little while longer.

Featuring shots of almost every major character from the upcoming seven-episode run, the collection offers a glimpse into what Westeros' key players will be up to when Thrones finally returns. Standouts include Cersei and Jaime serving up signature Lannister shade, Tormund enjoying a moment with Brienne, Meera and Bran continuing their snowbound trek, the Hound riding a horse, Daenerys' entourage reaching dry land, and Sansa and Littlefinger looking more suspicious than ever.

Not to be outdone, Jon, Arya, Davos, Sam, Gilly, Varys, Missandei and little Lyanna Mormont also make pretty epic appearances.

See the full gallery above.

Season seven of Game of Thrones will premiere July 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME