this week in health

This Week in Health: Bike to Work, Eat Less Salt, Try Zumba

Alexandra Sifferlin
2:41 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

This week brought plenty of new research on the health virtues of exercise. It also helped banish the "I have no time" excuse, by showing that a more active commute to work may help you live longer. Here’s what else grabbed our attention in health news this week. (You can sign up for our newsletter for more.)

How many steps should I take a day?

It's time to pull out those comfy walking shoes. Experts recommend walking more than 10,000 steps a day for optimal health, but if you pass the 5,000 mark, you're in good shape.

Does taking antidepressants during pregnancy cause autism?

New studies should give mothers reassurance that taking antidepressants doesn't necessarily raise the risk of autism in their children.

Why Zumba isn't just for the young and fit

Even people past middle age can benefit from the dance-based fitness program. A lower-intensity version of the exercise called Zumba Gold held up in a small new study.

A cautionary tale: Antibiotics carry some surprising risks

Antibiotics can carry some serious and surprising risks, including tendonitis. Here's what everyone should know about the common drugs.

Do soda taxes really work?

A new study on the effects of the sugary-drink tax in Berkeley, California shows promising results.

Always hungry? This one ingredient may be to blame

A diet high in salt may trigger overeating and lead to weight gain. Here's how to cut back.

How your work commute can help you live longer

Researchers from the UK find that walking and biking to work can extend your life by reducing your risk for early death.

