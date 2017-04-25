Here Are President Trump's 3 Biggest Setbacks in His First 100 Days

As he's neared his 100th day in office, President Trump has dismissed the milestone as meaningless.

In interviews, Trump has called the 100-day marker an "artificial barrier" and a " ridiculous standard ," perhaps in part because he's faced setbacks on some of his signature issues.

So far, Trump's three biggest setbacks have been on a stalled effort to ban travel from several Muslim-majority countries, a failed bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act and ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the election.

He's also faced a number of smaller setbacks, including a $25 million settlement on a lawsuit over the now-defunct Trump University and another with celebrity chef José Andres ; major protests centered on women's rights , science and his tax returns ; and staffing problems including the firing of National Security Advisor Mike Flynn and the withdrawal of Labor Secretary nominee Andy Puzder .

Still, it's early in the Trump Administration. The travel ban could end up being reinstated as it works its way through the court system, while Congress could yet pass a bill repealing Obamacare.

Here's a look at Trump's three biggest setbacks during his first 100 days.

Court Orders on the Travel Ban

Trump's executive order barring immigration to the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim countries was met with swift backlash in January as protesters flooded airports across the country to demonstrate opposition. The order faced several legal challenges and was blocked by a federal judge in Seattle, after which a federal appeals panel unanimously refused to reinstate the ban.

In March, a revised immigration order, which suspended immigration from just six Muslim-majority countries and halted refugees from entering the U.S., was also blocked by a nationwide order issued by a federal judge in Hawaii.

Trump denounced the decision as a "terrible ruling" and said he will take the case to the Supreme Court. While the failed implementation of Trump's immigration order has been a setback during the first 100 days of his presidency, it could ultimately become a victory for Trump if the Supreme Court rules in his favor.

Withdrawal of the Vote on Health Care

In March, House Republicans withdrew the health care bill they had introduced to replace the Affordable Care Act, canceling a vote when it became clear they lacked support for it to pass. The bill, which faced opposition from all Democrats in Congress, also spurred disagreement among conservative groups and Republicans, some of whom argued that a full repeal of former President Obama's health care law should come before separate legislation to replace it.

"This is a setback — no two ways about it — but it is not the end of this story," House Speaker Paul Ryan said at the time, announcing that "we’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future."

The bill's failure was a humbling defeat to Trump and congressional Republicans who had campaigned on a repeated promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. Trump faulted the House Freedom Caucus , which withheld support for the bill. While Trump and Ryan initially said they would move on to other legislative priorities, the Trump Administration has recently said it will push congressional leaders to vote on the health care bill in the near future, though it still lacks the votes to pass.

Investigations Into Russian Meddling

Three congressional committees are investigating Russian meddling into the election, creating a headache for Trump. The ongoing investigations keep alive questions from his critics about the legitimacy of his win, while attempts to fight back have led to unforced errors on the White House's part.

Questions about Russia have already claimed a White House staffer. Flynn, who was fired after he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with the Russian ambassador, now faces allegations that he broke the law when he accepted payments from entities linked to Russia and Turkey.

Even the investigators have run into trouble. Republican Rep. Devin Nunes faced criticism after he went to the White House to look at classified documents that supposedly backed up Trump's claims about Obama-era surveillance. A recent poll found that more than half of Americans would like an independent investigation, which would only compound Trump's troubles.