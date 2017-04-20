Watch Live: President Trump Meets With Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni

President Donald Trump is slated to meet with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni for the first time.

The two are scheduled to talk at 3:45 p.m. ET Thursday at the White House, according to the Associated Press . They are expected to discuss the Group of Seven industrialized nations meeting in Italy next month, as well as a "range of issues," between the two, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said .

The G-7 nations — United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, France and the United Kingdom — have urged the Russian government to put pressure on the Syrian government to end the country's six-year civil war, the Associated Press reported.

Trump is expected to travel to Brussels for a NATO meeting in May. He will then attend the G-7 meeting in Italy.