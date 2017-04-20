Ideas
Search
Sign In
White HouseWhite House Investigates Steel Imports in Move That Could Lead to Tariffs
TIME Magazine default image
mental healthWhy Multitasking Is Bad for You
Multitasking mental health pain depression texting
JamaicaOlympian Germaine Mason Dies in Motorcycle Crash
Britian's silver medalist Germaine Mason
viralScotland's First Minister Crashing a News Report About Herself Is the Internet's Latest Gift
Scottish National Party Leader Nicola Sturgeon is joined by the Party's Westminster group during a photocall in Victoria Tower Gardens on April 19, 2017 in London, England.
Apple Fans Await iPhone 7
BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 16: A visitor tries out an Apple iPhone 7 on the first day of sales of the new phone at the Berlin Apple store on September 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. The new phone comes in two sizes, one with a 4.7 inch display, the other with a 5.5 inch display. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Sean Gallup—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

Smartphones Deliver Vital Public Services

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Smartphones aren’t a luxury. They can deliver vital public services.

By Jack Karsten and Darrell M. West at the Brookings Institution

2. What if edible gene-editing tools could replace antibiotics?

By Emily Mullin in MIT Technology Review

3. Being happy has a cost: The case for being grumpy at work.

By Meredith Bennett-Smith in Quartz

4. Hate trying on clothes in a fitting room? Technology is here to help.

By Poornima Apte in Racked

5. How a global network of U.S.-run ‘charter cities’ can help fix America’s immigration system.

By Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry in the Week

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME