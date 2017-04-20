Smartphones Deliver Vital Public Services

1. Smartphones aren’t a luxury. They can deliver vital public services.
By Jack Karsten and Darrell M. West at the Brookings Institution
2. What if edible gene-editing tools could replace antibiotics?
By Emily Mullin in MIT Technology Review
3. Being happy has a cost: The case for being grumpy at work.
By Meredith Bennett-Smith in Quartz
4. Hate trying on clothes in a fitting room? Technology is here to help.
By Poornima Apte in Racked
5. How a global network of U.S.-run ‘charter cities’ can help fix America’s immigration system.
By Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry in the Week
