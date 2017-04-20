U.S.
Search
Sign In
moviesAnnie Hall at 40: Read TIME's Original Review
Annie Hall
HumorJoel Stein's Totally Real and Not at All Made Up 2018 Time 100 Picks
Mike Pence
VenezuelaVenezuelans Are Taking to the Streets Again to Protest President Nicolas Maduro
VENEZUELA-OPPOSITION-PROTEST
VenezuelaGeneral Motors Is Leaving Venezuela After the Country Seized Its Factory
A General Motors logo is shown at the General Motors Technical Center on June 5, 2014 in Warren, Michigan.
dcmj joint session congress marijuana 420 handout capitol hill
Volunteers working for the DCMJ, a Washington, DC group calling for Cannabis to be removed from the Controlled Substances Act, roll hundreds and hundreds of marijuana joints on April 13, 2017 in preparation for their April 20th (420) protest that gathers at "High Noon" at the US Capitol calling on legislators to relax marijuana laws. PAUL J. RICHARDS—AFP/Getty Images
Marijuana

Marijuana Activists Will Give 1,000 Free Joints to Congress on 4/20

Julia Zorthian
10:54 AM ET

Working on Capitol Hill could come with a new job perk this 4/20: two free marijuana joints.

Activists with the pro-cannabis rights group DCMJ plan to celebrate the unofficial pot holiday by passing out at least 1,000 joints to members of Congress, interns, congressional staffers and credentialed press members over the age of 21. DCMJ is holding the "First Annual Joint Session" to demonstrate for Congress to prohibit federal interference with states or D.C. legalizing marijuana, according to the group's website.

“Americans don’t want a crackdown on legal cannabis—they want Congress to end cannabis prohibition once and for all,” DCMJ co-founder Adam Eidinger said in a statement. “On 420, we’ll celebrate adults making informed choices based on facts, rather than propaganda."

The activists will ask for recipients' Congressional ID's, so other local 4/20 enthusiasts are out of luck. The cannabis itself is legally homegrown, according to the statement.

A 2014 ballot initiative in Washington, D.C. legalized recreational marijuana use, and since transferring "without payment" up to an ounce of marijuana is also legal, the handouts shouldn't get activists in trouble with the law, the AP reports.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME