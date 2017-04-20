Which Pols Made the TIME 100

TIME released its annual list of the 100 most influential people on the planet Thursday morning, with the political world heavily represented both in honorees and in those paying tribute to them. The list is compiled by the editors of TIME and highlights those who are shaping the world this year. Here are the political awardees and those who authored the tributes: President Donald Trump by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan ; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer by former leader Harry Reid ; Ivanka Trump by Wendi Murdoch ; Sen. Elizabeth Warren by Sen. Kamala Harris ; FBI Director James Comey by Sen. John McCain ; Steve Bannon by TIME's Michael Duffy ; Reince Priebus by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel ; DNC Chair Tom Perez by Sen. Tim Kaine ; Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis by former Secretary Robert Gates ; Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen by Prof. Joseph Stiglitz ; Rebekah Mercer by Sen. Ted Cruz ; and Rep. John Lewis by Sen. Cory Booker .

Seven takeaways from a new book on Hillary Clinton's campaign. The Patriots visited the White House. And the lingering Democratic divide.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

Exxon Seeks U.S. Waiver to Work in Russia Despite Sanctions

Exxon Mobil applied to Treasury for exemption to resume venture with Rosneft forged in 2012 by Rex Tillerson [Wall Street Journal]

7 Takeaways from a New Book on the Clinton Campaign

Shattered paints picture of chaotic campaign [TIME]

Trump's Campaign Legal Fees Top $4 Million

The trail of legal cases dogging the president months after the election reflect Trump’s inability to leave behind the chaos and confrontation that marked his campaign [Politico]

Trump and His Aides Sow Confusion by Sending Mixed Signals on Foreign Affairs

Allies and foes alike are flummoxed [Washington Post]

Democrats Reload for Georgia Runoff, But Party Divisions Remain

Party’s traditional wing looks to unite with grass roots behind Ossoff’s candidacy, though splits are evident [Wall Street Journal]

Sound Off

"This year’s championship was achieved after falling behind by 25 points -- a deficit so great that in the 97-year history of the NFL -- over 20,000 games -- that deficit had only been overcome seven times. In that same year, a very good friend of mine for over 25 years, a man who is mentally tough and hardworking as anybody I know, launched a campaign for the presidency against 16 career politicians, facing odds almost as long as we faced in the fourth quarter. He persevered to become the 45th President of the United States." — Patriots owner Bob Kraft after Trump welcomed him to the White House Wednesday

"The President said that we have an armada going towards the peninsula. That's a fact; it happened -- it is happening, rather." — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on the deployment of a U.S. carrier group to the Korean peninsula

