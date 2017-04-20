World
Search
Sign In
TIME 100Margaret Atwood Doesn't Hear Complaints That The Handmaid's Tale Is Unrealistic Anymore
time-100-2017-margaret-atwood
TIME 100The 100 Most Influential People in the World 2017
TIME 100Gavin Grimm: Battle Over Bathroom Use 'Should Never Have Happened'
time-100-2017-gavin-grimm
TIME 100Viola Davis: 'I Feel Like I Was a Total Rebel Being an Actor'
time-100-2017-viola-davis-miles-aldridge
time.com breaking news logo The Brief t logo time
Pakistan

Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif Escapes Ouster in Corruption Ruling

Nikhil Kumar
7:31 AM ET

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif narrowly survived being disqualified from office Thursday, after the country’s top court ruled that there was insufficient evidence of corruption to eject him from his post.

Instead, the Supreme Court in the Pakistani capital Islamabad ordered a new investigation into the allegations stemming from the so-called Panama Papers—secret documents leaked from the Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca in 2016 that detailed the offshore financial dealings of leading political and business figures from the around the globe.

Three of the Pakistani leader's children were named in the Panama Papers leak, sparking a national controversy over his family’s wealth and prompting calls from the opposition for his ouster. Sharif and his family have denied any wrongdoing.

The court's ruling means that Sharif, 67, can continue in office while investigators dig deeper into the financial affairs of his family. It was a narrow reprieve, with two of five judges in the case backing the Pakistani leader's exit. The decision by the three other judges on the bench to order a new investigation owing to what they said was insufficient evidence saved Sharif from losing his job.

The court took up the matter last year, following threats of street protests by the former Pakistan cricketer turned opposition leader Imran Khan.

Ahead of the verdict, amid speculation that the court might disqualify Sharif from the Prime Minister’s post, around 1,500 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in Islamabad to maintain order, local media reported.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court ordered the new investigation team to report back in 60 days.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME