Ann Coulter Says She Will Speak at Berkeley Despite the University's Cancellation

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter says she plans to speak at the University of California-Berkeley despite the school’s cancellation of her address over what it said were security concerns.

“I am giving the speech,” Coulter said on the Fox News program Tucker Carlson Tonight . “What are they gonna do, arrest me?”

Coulter was originally scheduled to speak at the university on Thursday, after she was invited by student groups that have been described as campus Republicans.

Following violent campus protests against alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, the school reportedly created ground rules for Coulter’s visit in the interest of security.

Coulter said on Fox News that she “called their bluff” by agreeing to the conditions, after which they cancelled the event at the last minute.

Suggesting that axing the event could be viewed as violation of the first amendment, Coulter said, “Attorney General Jeff Sessions should be looking at this.”

Coulter claims the decision to bar her event shows that the school kowtows to a liberal student body.

[ Fox News ]