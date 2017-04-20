The hotly-anticipated title track off Lana Del Rey's new album Lust for Life aired on Mistajam’s BBC Radio 1 show on Wednesday.
In the single's video, now on YouTube, Del Rey's breathy vocals drape over footage of her and Canadian musician Abel Makkonen Tesfaye — better known as The Weeknd — sat atop the H of a noir Hollywood Sign.
“Maybe that’s kind of weird to have a feature on the title track, but I really love that song and we had said for a while that we were gonna do something; I did stuff on his last two records,” Del Rey said of her collaboration with the Weeknd in a recent Dazed interview with Courtney Love.
The release date for Lust For Life, the follow up to 2015's Honeymoon, is yet to be announced but Del Rey has already released the first single "Love" and posted a teaser video for the album to Twitter.