U.S.
Search
Sign In
ThailandA Series of 15 Grenade, Bomb and Gun Attacks Rock Southern Thailand
THAILAND-UNREST-ATTACK
TexasThe Last Orca to Be Bred in SeaWorld's Confines Has Been Born
Orca Takara helps guide her newborn to the water’s surface as the calf takes one of its first breaths at SeaWorld San Antonio.
ArkansasArkansas Suffers Two More Setbacks to Its Multiple Execution Plan, Making April Deaths Unlikely
Arkansas Executions
PolandTaking a Cue From Hungary, Poland Wants to Confine Asylum Seekers to 'Container Camps'
TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY BERNARD OSSER A
New York based Climate Activist Groups held a rally on April
New York based Climate Activist Groups held a rally on April 4, 2017, outside the office of New York Senator Charles E. Schumer. Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images
climate change

These Spoof Tourist Posters Show What Climate Change in America Could Look Like

Kevin Lui
2:36 AM ET

Imagine a world where scuba diving is the main tourist attraction in the area formerly known as Washington, D.C., and where travelers can spend time in a Las Vegas casino while admiring Nevada's coastal view.

An ad agency in Boulder, Colorado has released a series of dystopian tourism posters for free, to support climate change research ahead of the March for Science, scheduled for April 22.

Walden Hyde's website encourages visitors to "show your support for a climate researcher you love and/or climate research in general" by displaying the posters at home or using them as picket signs at local science marches.

The posters depict the Arches National Park in Utah, which becomes a paddling hotspot; and "The Torch," the only part of the Statue of Liberty that remains above water.

“Climate action initiatives introduced by the Obama administration are at risk of being rolled by back right now,” Lucia Robinson, who co-founded the agency and co-designed the posters, told the Huffington Post. “We’d like to see those left in the place, and for the U.S. to take a leadership role in climate science.”

The March for Science was organized in response to proposed budget cuts from the Trump administration, the gutting of climate change regulations and an increased skepticism in the U.S. of the existence of global warming. Protesters, who are set to march in more than 500 cities worldwide, advocate support for the scientific community and the importance of scientific research.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME