Canadian Woman Caught Trying to Smuggle Asylum-Seekers Across the Border

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) logo is seen on a worker during a tour of the Infield Terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport, that is set up as a temporary port-of-entry for Syrian refugees entering Canada in Mississauga on Dec. 8, 2015. Mark Blinch—Reuters

A Canadian woman faces charges of human smuggling after police intercepted nine asylum seekers near the U.S.-Canada border on Friday.

Police arrested Michelle Omoruyi, 43, who was driving a vehicle that contained the nine people. She has been charged with human smuggling and conspiracy to commit human smuggling.

Omoruyi's arrest was part of a four-month investigation into human smuggling in the Saskatchewan, the CBC reports . Several asylum seekers have crossed the U.S. border into Canada amid President Trump's crackdown on immigration .

All nine asylum seekers were taken into custody by theReuters——. They have since been released after applying for refugee status in Canada.