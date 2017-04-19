U.S.
Search
Sign In
Donald TrumpPresident Trump's Approval Rating Is Back Up to 42%
US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-DEBATE
ArkansasArkansas Supreme Court Grants Stay of Execution to Inmate Scheduled to Die
Arkansas Executions
ImmigrationPresident Trump's Administration Will Face Judge Gonzalo Curiel in Deported Dreamer Case
CrimeFacebook Must Stop Live-Streaming Murder From Becoming the New Normal
Man holding a cell phone
Crime

Husband of Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam Calls for Witnesses to Help Police Investigate Her Death

Aric Jenkins
Apr 19, 2017

The husband of the New York appeals court judge who was found dead in the Hudson River last week has called on the public to assist with the investigation of her death.

In a statement, Rev. Gregory Jacobs, a minister at a church in Newark, N.J., pleaded for witnesses to provide information to the police regarding the sudden death of Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam, the first black woman to be appointed to a seat on New York's highest court.

"Sheila loved Harlem and its people and lived there for nearly all of her adult life. I now join with the NYPD in asking anyone in the neighborhood to step forward with any information that might help us determine what may have happened during those hours before her death," Jacobs said, according to NBC.

Jacobs also pushed back against reports that ruled Abdus-Salaam's death as "probable suicide."

"These reports have frequently included unsubstantiated comments concerning my wife's possible mental and emotional state of mind at the time of her death," Jacobs wrote. "Those of us who loved Sheila and knew her well do not believe that these unfounded conclusions have any basis in reality."

Abdus-Salaam's body was found floating off the coast of Manhattan last Wednesday. Her body showed no obvious signs of trauma, reports said.

Abdus-Salaam became a judge on the New York Supreme Court in 1994. In 2013, Gov. Andrew Cuomo nominated her to fill a vacancy on the New York Court of Appeals and was subsequently confirmed for the position.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME