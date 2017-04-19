Arkansas Supreme Court Grants Stay of Execution to Inmate Scheduled to Die

The Arkansas Supreme Court has halted one of two executions set for Thursday, saying the condemned inmate should have a chance to prove his innocence with more DNA testing.
Stacey Johnson claims that advanced DNA techniques could show that he didn't kill Carol Heath, a 25-year-old mother of two, in 1993 at her southwest Arkansas apartment.
In a 4-3 ruling late Wednesday afternoon, the state's highest court issued a stay for Johnson and ordered a new hearing in lower court for Johnson to make his claims.
Johnson was set for execution Thursday night along with inmate Ledell Lee, who is also seeking a stay in a separate case.