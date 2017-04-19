President Trump's Approval Rating Is Back Up to 42%

President Trump's approval rating has bounced up to 42% according to a recent Gallup poll — a slight victory for the president whose numbers have been low during his first months in office.
Trump dropped to 42% eight days after taking office. His approval ratings have since dipped to numbers as low as 35% and have not gone above 45%, according to Gallup. On April 14, Trump stood at 39% on Gallup's tracker.
According to Gallup, 52% of Americans disapprove of Trump.
To obtain its results, Gallup surveys about 1,500 Americans by phone each day, and has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.
Trump's ratings have been well below those of his predecessor, President Barack Obama. In April of 2009, Obama had a 63% approval rating, according to Gallup.