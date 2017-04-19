U.S.
Eric Frein captured
Eric Frein is escorted from his arraignment in the Pike County Courthouse on Oct. 31, 2014 in Milford, Pa.  Harry Fisher—Allentown Morning Call/MCT/Getty Images
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Sniper Who Hoped to Start a Revolution Convicted of Killing State Trooper

Associated Press
5:45 PM ET

(MILFORD, PA.) — A Pennsylvania survivalist who hid in the forest under cover of night and opened fire with a sniper's rifle has been convicted of capital murder in the ambush slaying of a state police trooper he targeted at random.

A jury convicted 33-year-old Eric Frein on Wednesday following a two-week trial in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Authorities say Frein was trying to spark a revolution when he attacked the Blooming Grove state police barracks on Sept. 12, 2014. Cpl. Bryon Dickson was killed, and a second trooper was shot through the hips and left debilitated.

The jurors found him guilty of all 12 charges, including murder of a law enforcement officer, terrorism and two weapons of mass destruction counts related to bombs he left in the woods while eluding a 48-day police dragnet.

He faces a potential death sentence.

