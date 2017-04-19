U.S.
California

Ann Coulter's Speech at UC Berkeley Canceled Due to 'Active Security Threats'

Jocelyn Gecker / AP
5:16 PM ET

(SAN FRANCISCO) — Ann Coulter's planned appearance at the University of California, Berkeley next week has been called off for security concerns.

UC Berkeley officials say they were "unable to find a safe and suitable" venue for the right-wing provocateur who was invited to speak by campus Republicans on April 27.

In a letter to Berkeley College Republicans sent Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Scott Biddy said officials made the decision in consultation with campus police who determined they could not ensure the safety of Coulter, audience members or protesters expected at the event.

The AP obtained a copy of the letter Wednesday.

"Given current active security threats, it is not possible to assure that the event could be held successfully," the letter said.

University spokesman Dan Mogulof said that posters went up on campus last week threatening disruption of the event and officials discovered "targeted threats" on various websites indicating the possibility of planned violence.

The cancellation comes days after violent clashes between far-right and far-left protesters Saturday at a rally supporting President Donald Trump in downtown Berkeley.

An appearance at UC Berkeley by former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos was canceled after protesters rioted outside the event in February.

Organizers of the event did not immediately return calls or emails seeking comment.

