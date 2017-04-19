President Donald Trump will host a video conference call with two NASA astronauts, who are orbiting Earth on the International Space Station.

Trump is expected to thank NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer for their service, and congratulate Whitson, who is set to break the record for most cumulative days in space for an American astronaut that day, the White House said.

The conference call will be live streamed on April 24 at 10 a.m. EDT by the White House and NASA.

Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins will also be present in the Oval Office for the conversation.